Local

Pirates Preview: Rubber match at Dodger Stadium

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pirates Angels Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bailey Falter (6) throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) (Jessie Alcheh/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

In a largely back-and-forth game, the Pittsburgh Pirates were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Saturday night.

Oneil Cruz drove in three runs but Colin Holderman struggled in the eighth inning in his first game back from the injured list and took the loss for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates (11-17) will try for a series win in a rubber match against the Dodgers (17-10) on Sunday.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read