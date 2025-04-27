Pirates Preview: Rubber match at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

In a largely back-and-forth game, the Pittsburgh Pirates were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Saturday night.

Oneil Cruz drove in three runs but Colin Holderman struggled in the eighth inning in his first game back from the injured list and took the loss for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates (11-17) will try for a series win in a rubber match against the Dodgers (17-10) on Sunday.

