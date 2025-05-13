Pirates Preview: Slumping offense faces Mets’ ace

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

One day after a 4-3 walk-off win, the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a 4-3 walk-off loss against the New York Mets on Monday night.

Paul Skenes delivered a strong start and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a home run in his return from the injured list, but Pete Alonso’s sac fly in the bottom of the ninth sunk Pittsburgh.

The Pirates (14-28) will try and rebound following a tough loss when they take on the Mets (27-15) in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

RHP Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.16 ERA) will start for the Mets.

Senga threw 6.0-shutout frames against the Diamondbacks in his most recent start on Wednesday.

The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in four of his last six starts and has a remarkable 0.80 ERA during that span. In those six games, Senga hasn’t allowed a home run and opponents have a .217/.318/.270 batting line against him.

