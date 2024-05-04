Pirates Preview: Will the ‘Buc’ stop with Jared Jones on the mound?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their fifth-straight game in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at PNC Park.

The Pirates (14-19) were getting blanked until the ninth inning when Oneil Cruz belted a two-run home run into the Allegheny River but the Rockies (8-24) held on for the win.

The Bucs will try and finally put an end to their losing streak and prolonged dry spell on Saturday in another matchup with the Rockies.

