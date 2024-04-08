Pirates Preview: Will Third Start be the Charm for Mitch Keller?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (8-2) secured their second walk-off victory over the Baltimore Orioles in as many days with a 3-2 win at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

With the Pirates trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Edward Olivares grounded one up the middle. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a diving play and tagged the second-base bag for the second out. He fired a throw to first, seeking a game-ending double play, but his throw was wild and went out of play. Two runs scored for the Pirates to give them the win.

Oneil Cruz delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Orioles on Saturday.

The Pirates will now shift their focus to the Detroit Tigers (6-3) for a brief two-game series starting on Monday night.

