Pirates reinstate Andrew McCutchen from injured list

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reinstated designated hitter/outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list. McCutchen had been sidelined since Aug. 17 with left knee inflammation.

In 101 games on the season, McCutchen has slashed .235/.336/.405 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 40 RBIs while primarily serving as the club’s designated hitter. McCutchen will bat fourth for the Pirates against the Guardians in Cleveland on Friday night.

McCutchen returns to the Pirates’ lineup having hit safely in his last 11 games prior to landing on the injured list. He’s batting .326 (14 for 43) with three home runs and 12 RBIs during that stretch.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group