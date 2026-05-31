Pirates Roster Moves: Ryan O’Hearn Returns But Konnor Griffin Placed on IL

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reinstated outfielder/first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from the 15-day injured list. O’Hearn was placed on the IL on May 17 with a right quad muscle strain. He will DH against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

To make room for him on the active roster, the Pirates placed shortstop Konnor Griffin on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

O’Hearn returns to the Pirates much quicker than expected with an original estimate of around four weeks. Pittsburgh will be glad to get his services back given that the 31-year-old started his tenure with the Pirates on a strong note.

But O’Hearn’s return comes at a cost as the Pirates will be without their budding star in Griffin for at least 10 days. Griffin has been dealing with a low-grade muscle strain to one of the flexors in his forearm, which has relegated him to DH duties the last two games.

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