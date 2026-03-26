Pirates season preview: This year comes with expectations; watch the season opener on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on PittsburghBaseballNow.com

The long, cold winter has thawed, and the start of the Pittsburgh Pirates season is here.

The Pirates are at Citi Field for the start of a three-game series with the New York Mets on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on NBC and locally on Channel 11, giving Pittsburgh a chance to make a strong first impression in a season that comes with real expectations.

The Pirates had an active offseason and are trying for their first postseason appearance since they lost the 2015 National League Wild Card game. The busy offseason came on the heels of yet another last-place finish in the National League Central and a 71-91 record.

But before a return to the playoffs is earned or lost, the Pirates have to get through a 162-game slate.

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