Pirates shut down by Rays; fall to 1-4 on the season

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense was stifled by Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen and a trio of relievers, resulting in a 6-1 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday night.

The loss was the Pirates’ third in a row, dropping their season record to 1-4.

How We Got There

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1) pitched well through the first three innings of the game for the Pirates but the wheels fell off in the fifth. The Rays (3-1) scored four runs in the inning and six of the first seven batters reached safely.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group