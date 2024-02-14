Local

Pirates sign catcher, left-handed pitcher to 1-year deals

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Yasmani Grandal FILE - Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal throws down to first during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 19, 2023, in Chicago. The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal. The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates signed two free agents to one-year contracts.

The team announced the contracts for catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming on Wednesday.

Grandal has spent the last four seasons with the Chicago White Sox and had the fifth-best fielding percentage of American League backstops in 2023. Fleming was the Tampa Bay Ray’s first draft pick in the program’s history. He had three starts and nine relief appearances for the team in 2023.

To make space on the 40-man roster for these two players, the Pirates placed catcher Endy Rodriguez and pitcher Johan Oviedo on the 60-day injured list.

Both Rodriguez and Oviedo are expected to be out for the season due to injuries that required surgery.

