Pirates sign catcher, left-handed pitcher to 1-year deals

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates signed two free agents to one-year contracts.

The team announced the contracts for catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-handed pitcher Josh Fleming on Wednesday.

Grandal has spent the last four seasons with the Chicago White Sox and had the fifth-best fielding percentage of American League backstops in 2023. Fleming was the Tampa Bay Ray’s first draft pick in the program’s history. He had three starts and nine relief appearances for the team in 2023.

To make space on the 40-man roster for these two players, the Pirates placed catcher Endy Rodriguez and pitcher Johan Oviedo on the 60-day injured list.

Both Rodriguez and Oviedo are expected to be out for the season due to injuries that required surgery.

