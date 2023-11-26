News

Johan Oviedo will reportedly undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Johan Oviedo Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of a baseball against the Chicago White Sox in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com

It has been known for a few weeks now that Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo has been dealing with an elbow injury. According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, Oviedo will have Tommy John surgery in the coming days.

The injury is a major blow to the Pirates as Oviedo will be out for the entire 2024 season. Based on the recovery time from the operation, his status to open the 2025 season will also be in serious jeopardy.

The 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he shattered his previous career-highs by making 32 starts while logging 177.2 innings. It was a solid season for Oviedo in his first opportunity with an extended look in a big league rotation. He finished the year 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA (103 ERA+) and 158 strikeouts. Oviedo threw his first-career complete game shutout in a win over the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 28.

Click here to read the full story from PGH Baseball Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Connellsville Area School District announces death of middle school principal
  • 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023
  • No trip of the lifetime: Three-year cruise through Life at Sea Cruises canceled
  • VIDEO: Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read