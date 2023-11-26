Johan Oviedo will reportedly undergo Tommy John Surgery

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com

It has been known for a few weeks now that Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo has been dealing with an elbow injury. According to baseball reporter Francys Romero, Oviedo will have Tommy John surgery in the coming days.

The injury is a major blow to the Pirates as Oviedo will be out for the entire 2024 season. Based on the recovery time from the operation, his status to open the 2025 season will also be in serious jeopardy.

The 25-year-old is coming off a season in which he shattered his previous career-highs by making 32 starts while logging 177.2 innings. It was a solid season for Oviedo in his first opportunity with an extended look in a big league rotation. He finished the year 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA (103 ERA+) and 158 strikeouts. Oviedo threw his first-career complete game shutout in a win over the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 28.

