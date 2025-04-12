Pirates sloppy early in loss to Reds; Frazier’s home run not enough

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The first-inning struggles that plagued Bailey Falter last season arose again on Friday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

Falter (0-2) walked the first three batters he faced before trading a run for a much-needed double play ball against Spencer Steer. However, Falter was unable to escape having allowed just the one run as Jeimer Candelario hit a 2-0 fastball over the fence in left field for a two-run home run.

In the top of the third, Endy Rodríguez, who entered the game for Joey Bart, committed a throwing error to third base on a ball in the dirt. Two runs scored on the play, giving the Reds (6-8) a 5-0 lead.

Tommy Pham got the Pirates (5-9) on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning — their first hit of the game. Adam Frazier followed by hitting a two-run home run for his first long ball off the season.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group