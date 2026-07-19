Pirates take series as Paul Skenes gets back on track

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates (52-48) took the game and their series in Cleveland on Sunday, July 19, winning 7-1 as starter Paul Skenes got back on track with seven strong innings and the offense continued to roll.

Key Moment

Defense turned into offense in the fourth inning, when Billy Cook caught a potential sacrifice fly in center field with runners at the corners. Instead, he nailed the lead runner at the plate and kept the game tied. Cook began the following frame with a triple that soon put the Pirates in front.

Player of the Game

Cook enjoyed a career day from the nine-hole, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, a triple and an outfield assist. He also went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position and stole a base.

Stat to Know

Paul Skenes pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since May 12, striking out nine batters and allowing just one run. He last pitched July 12 against Milwaukee, and a week off seems to have done him some good.

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