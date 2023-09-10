Pirates tie season series with MLB-best Braves in 8-4 win

ATLANTA, — The Pittsburgh Pirates tied their series against the Atlanta Braves with an 8-4 win Saturday. Johan Oviedo suffered a down night against the best offense in MLB, but the Pirates’ offense and bullpen managed to back him up.

Center fielder Ji-Hwan Bae singled to begin the third inning. Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled him home, and Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh opened a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta tied the game in the fourth with three two-out singles, chasing Oviedo from the game. Ryan Borucki entered and forced Matt Olson to pop out to keep the score 3-3.

Miguel Andújar led off the fifth with a double. Endy Rodríguez, Jack Suwinski and Bae all notched RBI singles as the Pirates reestablished a three-run lead.

