Pirates Trade: Alika Williams Dealt to A’s for Pitching Prospect

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded minor-league infielder Alika Williams to the Athletics for right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Robinson.

Williams slashed .317/.385/.467 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 18 RBI in 34 games with Triple-A Indianapolis on the year. The 27-year-old appeared in 83 games with the Pirates between the 2023-24 seasons and hit .202/.257/.271 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 RBI and one defensive run saved between shortstop and second base.

The Pirates acquired Williams from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson in 2023.

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