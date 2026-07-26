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Pirates trounced by Cubs in front of sellout Crowd

By WPXI.com News Staff
Cubs Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, left, and catcher Henry Davis, right, talk on the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates started a crucial homestand with the Chicago Cubs by losing a game they should have won.

Nobody can make that argument for the middle game of the series.

The Pirates lost to the Cubs 11-0 before a sellout crowd at PNC Park, dropping their record to one game above .500.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

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