Pirates trounced by Cubs in front of sellout Crowd

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates started a crucial homestand with the Chicago Cubs by losing a game they should have won.

Nobody can make that argument for the middle game of the series.

The Pirates lost to the Cubs 11-0 before a sellout crowd at PNC Park, dropping their record to one game above .500.

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