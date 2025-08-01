Pirates try to extend winning streak to six against hapless Rockies

DENVER — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled off an extra innings win on Wednesday, July 30 to cap a three-game road sweep of the San Francisco Giants, winning 2-1 in the tenth. They did so despite a depleted bullpen as general manager Ben Cherington began to sell off major league assets in return for prospects.

The Pirates (47-62), who have won eight of their last nine games, including five in a row, will try to continue their hot streak as they take on the Colorado Rockies for a three game set in the Mile High City.

LHP Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.79 ERA, 78 SO) will start for the Pirates.

Fans and media alike expected Heaney to leave town at the trade deadline, but Cherington decided to keep the veteran left-hander in a surprise decision. He’s posted a brutal 8.79 ERA in his last seven starts, but rebounded for five scoreless innings his last time out.

RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 6.68 ERA, 55 SO) Will Start for the Rockies.

Senzatela has struggled mightily this season, and the Orioles tagged him for six runs in four innings during his last appearance, a road start.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group