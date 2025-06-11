Pirates turn it on too late, fall to Marlins despite late power display; win streak snapped

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara had the highest ERA in baseball among pitchers to log at least 50 innings this season, but the former Cy Young winner looked like his old self against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Alcantara (3-7) threw 6.0-shutout innings before the Pirates (27-41) tried fighting back against the bullpen, but it was too little too late in a 3-2 loss at PNC Park.

How We Got There

Mitch Keller (1-9) faced the minimum through the first two innings but allowed a two-run home run to Nick Fortes in the third to break a scoreless tie.

The Marlins (25-40) tacked on another in the bottom of the fourth inning when Eric Wagaman’s two-out single followed a Keller wild pitch, allowing Otto Lopez to move into scoring position.

