Pirates unable to capitalize on Skenes’ strong start, fall to Braves in 10 innings

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

A Paul Skenes and Max Fried pitchers’ duel gave way to a battle of the bullpens with the Atlanta Braves prevailing 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates in 10 innings on Saturday at Truist Park.

Adam Duvall was first to the plate in the bottom of the 10th and delivered a walk-off base hit for the Braves (46-35) against right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-2) after the Pirates (39-43) came up empty in the top of the inning.

Edward Olivares opened the top of the 10th on second base as the automatic runner and moved up to third base on a Nick Gonzales groundout. Olivares attempted to score from third on a wild pitch thrown by Daysbel Hernández (2-0) and was initially ruled safe but the call was overturned after the Braves challenged.

Click here to read more from PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group