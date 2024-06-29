Death of Findlay Township infant under investigation

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Allegheny County are investigating an infant death.

The Allegheny County Police Department says dispatchers were notified of an unresponsive infant in a home on Trotter Lane in Findlay Township around 9:45 a.m.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the infant before transporting the baby to a hospital, where medical staff pronounced the infant deceased.

Police say their preliminary information shows no signs of foul play, but an investigation into the death is ongoing.

The infant’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the police by calling the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

