Pirates unable to complete sweep of Red Sox, lose on inside-the-park home run

The Pittsburgh Pirates were victims of an inside-the-park home run and were defeated 5-2 by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

How We Got There

The Pirates (61-77) took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Nick Gonzales scored from third on Lucas Giolito’s wild pitch.

The Red Sox (76-62) tied the game at 1-1 when Roman Anthony bounced out to short, allowing Romy González to score from third in the fifth inning. Durran’s inside-the-park homer put Boston ahead 4-1, and they tacked on another in the sixth inning on Ceddanne Rafael’s RBI infield single.

