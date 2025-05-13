Pirates walked off by Mets, another Skenes start wasted

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes delivered a strong start and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered in his return off the injured list, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were walked off 4-3 by the New York Mets at Citi Field on Monday night.

Kiner-Falefa connected on his first home run of the season, a solo shot off David Peterson in the top of the second inning to put the Pirates (14-28) ahead 1-0.

The Mets (27-15) tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the fourth when Jeff McNeil doubled home Brandon Nimmo against Paul Skenes.

With one out in the top of the seventh, Bryan Reynolds bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate a run and put the Pirates back in front.

The lead was short-lived as the Mets tied the score again on Juan Soto’s RBI-groundout with runners on the corners in the bottom of the inning. They then took the lead when Pete Alonso hit a grounder that snuck under the glove of third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and trickled far enough into left field to allow Luisangel Acuña to score from second.

