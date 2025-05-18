Pirates waste Paul Skenes’ complete game, lose 1-0 for the sweep

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes put together the first complete game of his big league career on Sunday, May 18 in Philadelphia; naturally, the Pirates lost 1-0.

Skenes mowed through eight innings on an economical 102 pitches, striking out nine batters and allowing one run. The Pirates (15-32) have lost eight games via shutout this season, more than one in every six.

That was all the Phillies needed, a pair of fifth-inning singles — the first after Ke’Bryan Hayes got a glove on a ground ball but lost it — spelling doom for the Pirates. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a chance at a double play to end the threat after a groundball from Phillies’ center fielder Brandon Marsh, but with no one there to cover second base, he had to run to the bag himself, running out of time to throw to first. Instead, Nick Castellanos scored what went on to become the winning run.

