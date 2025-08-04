Pirates’ week-long homestand features multiple theme nights, giveaways

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are back in town for a week-long homestand, full of events and giveaways for fans.

It starts on Monday, August 4, when the Pirates will face the San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m. Pup Night allows fans to bring their dogs to the ballpark, with each package including a human ticket and a complimentary pup admission.

Military Monday will honor Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by a staff member. Military families can enjoy discounted ticket pricing, with a portion of sales benefiting Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House.

Tuesday, August 5, features Jewish Heritage Night against the Giants, where fans can celebrate Pittsburgh’s Jewish community with a special event ticket that includes a co-branded hat and an optional pregame kosher meal.

Thursday, August 7, brings the Cincinnati Reds to PNC Park, where fans can enjoy one-dollar hot dogs at select concession stands during Dollar Dogs night.

The series with the Reds continues throughout the weekend with Bucco Luau Weekend. The first 20,000 fans on Friday, August 8, get a bucket hat. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans get a Pirates Hawaiian shirt. Then, as the series wraps up on Sunday, all fans 14 and younger will get a Pirates cap.

Sunday is also IUP Day at PNC Park. All students, staff and fans are invited to represent the Crimson Hawks and get a Pirates/IUP jersey.

