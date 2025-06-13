Pirates whiff on late chance, drop close one vs. Cubs

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a golden opportunity to take a late lead but left the bases loaded in the seventh inning and were defeated 3-2 by the Chicago Cubs at Wigley Field on Thursday night.

Pete Crow-Armstrong broke a scoreless tie with a two-run home run off Andrew Heaney in the fourth inning. Heaney (3-5) had been perfect through the first three innings.

Two innings later, Seiya Suzuki put the Cubs (42-27) ahead 3-0 with a solo home run over the left field fence.

The Pirates (28-42) didn’t score off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-3) until the seventh inning when Adam Frazier followed Spencer Horwitz’s double with an RBI single to left. Later in the inning, Jared Triolo drew a four-pitch walk against reliever Brad Keller with the bases loaded to bring the Pirates within a run.

