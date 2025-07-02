Pirates win sixth straight in sweep of Cardinals; Keller’s turn in third straight shutout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mitch Keller tossed seven shutout innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

The Pirates (38-50) haven’t allowed a run over their last 31 innings and have won a season-high six games after completing the sweep of the Cardinals (47-41).

Oneil Cruz led off the bottom of the second with a double down the left field line. After Cruz stole third base, Tommy Pham ripped an RBI single to left to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Pham again came through for the Pirates in the seventh with another RBI single to left off Sonny Gray (8-3). Two batters later, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa extended the lead to 4-0 with a base hit up the middle against reliever Riley O’Brien.

Click here for more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group