Pittsburgh-area man charged with trying to meet up with 12-year-old girl for sex

A Pittsburgh-area man was arrested after police said he tried to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Lane Alan Simpson, 40, of Pitcairn, was charged with felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt to commit rape of a child and related offenses.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, an agent posing as the “child’s” mother communicated with Simpson online. He allegedly agreed to pay cash for sex.

When Simpson arrived at the meet-up location, he was taken into custody. The AG’s office said he was found with cash, condoms and candy, which Simpson was told the girl would like.

“This defendant had every intention of sexually abusing a pre-teenage child, and I commend the investigators for proactive efforts that removed this predator from the street,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Our Child Predator Section is constantly working to identify predators who lurk in the shadows online.”

Simpson was denied bail after the judge deemed him a “threat to the community.”

