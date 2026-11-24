PTITSBURGH — Pitt senior forward Baye Ndongo has been named ACC Player of the Week after scoring at least 30 points in back-to-back games to lead the Panthers to victories over Villanova and Central Michigan.

The wins moved Pitt to a 6-0 record on the season, including victories over three power conference opponents. Ndongo, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is the only power conference player averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

In an old Big East rivalry matchup to open the week, Ndongo scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Pitt defeated Villanova 81-61. Ndongo shot 14-of-19 from the floor, made two of his four three-point attempts and sank his lone free-throw attempt. Four of his 14 rebounds came on the offensive glass and he collected two steals as the Panthers closed on a 31-10 scoring run.

Ndongo followed with 30 points and nine rebounds in a 104-82 victory over Central Michigan. With that outing, he became the first Pitt player since 1978 to record consecutive 30-point games. In the win, he shot 11-of-16 from the field, made his lone three-point attempt, converted seven-of-9 free throws and added three steals and a blocked shot.

For the week, Ndongo averaged 30.5 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line. He also made three-of-5 three-pointers and totaled five steals and a block.

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