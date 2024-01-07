Pitt bounces back, beats Louisville for first ACC win 83-70

LOUISVILLE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday afternoon, Pitt (10-5, 1-3 ACC) won its first ACC game of the season, taking down the Louisville Cardinals in a lopsided affair, 83-70.

The story of the first half was Pitt’s Zack Austin, who scored ten of the team’s first 18 points on a 4-for-7 start from the field. As Austin and the Panthers got off to a hot start, Louisville struggled, turning the ball over and failing to find open looks. Pitt built up a lead behind Austin, as well as ten first-half points from Blake Hinson, who hit three of his six attempts in the frame.

As guard Ishmael Leggett missed the game due to a shoulder injury suffered against Syracuse, Jaland Lowe earned his first start of his college career and calmly hit two of his four shots in the first half. Along with fellow freshman guard Bub Carrington, Lowe took advantage of the Cardinals from the start, combining with Carrington for 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the half.

