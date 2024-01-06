Steelers at Ravens gameday: Playoff picture, clinching scenarios, more

BALTIMORE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

AT STAKE

Somehow, not only are the Pittsburgh Steelers still in the thick of the AFC playoff picture after losing three straight games to start the month of December, they also cannot be eliminated, even with a Week 18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers will obviously want to win, as four of their five playoff scenarios involve a victory over the Ravens, but even if the Steelers lose, they will have to watch the rest of the Week 18 game to see what happens.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed and have nothing to play for.

The Steelers have five ways to clinch a playoff berth this weekend:

Win and Buffalo loss Win and Jacksonville loss Win and Houston-Indianapolis tie Tie, Jacksonville loss and Houston-Indianapolis don’t tie Jacksonville loss, Denver win, Houston-Indianapolis don’t tie.

