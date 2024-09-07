Pitt continues River City Rivalry in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt has a big opportunity waiting at Nippert Stadium this afternoon, and it comes against a familiar opponent.

Pitt will be back on ESPN in Week 2, moving to national television this time with ESPN2 carrying the Pitt-Cincinnati matchup.

“Scott Satterfield has been there for his second year,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. “We’ve faced him when he was at Louisville, and he’s a heck of a coach. He’s probably the play caller on offense. I think he does an outstanding job, as good as anybody is going to do, of mixing up personnel in different formations and motions. Heavy, heavy motion team, as well, so we’ll work again a lot on motions and what we’re going to see there.”

Pitt is coming off a 55-24 season-opening win against Kent State, and with a strong debut, Eli Holstein has cemented himself as the starting quarterback entering Week 2 against Cincinnati. He ran the new up-tempo offense effectively, leading the Panthers to their most points since 2021. But there’s still work to be done.

