Local

Pitt continues River City Rivalry in Cincinnati

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein #10 in action against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) (Gregory Payan/AP)

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt has a big opportunity waiting at Nippert Stadium this afternoon, and it comes against a familiar opponent.

Pitt will be back on ESPN in Week 2, moving to national television this time with ESPN2 carrying the Pitt-Cincinnati matchup.

“Scott Satterfield has been there for his second year,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. “We’ve faced him when he was at Louisville, and he’s a heck of a coach. He’s probably the play caller on offense. I think he does an outstanding job, as good as anybody is going to do, of mixing up personnel in different formations and motions. Heavy, heavy motion team, as well, so we’ll work again a lot on motions and what we’re going to see there.”

Pitt is coming off a 55-24 season-opening win against Kent State, and with a strong debut, Eli Holstein has cemented himself as the starting quarterback entering Week 2 against Cincinnati. He ran the new up-tempo offense effectively, leading the Panthers to their most points since 2021. But there’s still work to be done.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local school bus driver, police chaplain facing child pornography charges
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 2 high school football final scores
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, bringing down trees, damaging homes
  • VIDEO: Here’s how a local school district is working to address the nationwide teacher shortage
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read