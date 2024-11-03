Local

Pitt drops 5 spots in AP Top 25 poll after blowout loss

Pitt football vs SMU Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) is hit by a group of SMU defenders as he throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) (Gareth Patterson/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, but the team wasn’t knocked all the way off the AP Top 25 college football poll as a result.

The Panthers were No. 19 when they faced off against then No. 20 SMU in Dallas on Saturday night. They lost in a blowout, 48-25.

This loss dropped Pitt five spots to No. 23 and lifted SMU to 13.

It’s the first time since debuting in the poll on Oct. 6 that Pitt has fallen in the rankings.

With Pitt’s loss, Miami is the only ACC team left undefeated.

The Panthers play Virginia next Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

