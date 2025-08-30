Pitt-Duquesne Preview: Everything You Need to Know

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

A new season of Pitt football is set to begin on Saturday when the Panthers take on crosstown foe Duquesne for the first time in 86 years.

While Pitt holds the 5-2 series edge, the Dukes took home the most recent win with a 21-13 victory in 1939.

PITT OUTLOOK

Pitt is looking to put the 2024 season officially in the past with its opener against Duquesne. The Panthers flew out of the gates a year ago with seven consecutive wins. Then, there was an epic crash with six losses to end the year that included a loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Bowl.

The Panthers enter Year 11 under head coach Pat Narduzzi with a bevy of returners on both sides of the ball. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein and All-American running back Desmond Reid are back to lead Pitt’s offense.

