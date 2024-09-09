Pitt enters Backyard Brawl as slim home underdog

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt is entering the Backyard Brawl as the lone unbeaten squad, but when the Brawl takes place, you can throw just about everything out the window.

Pitt and West Virginia odds have been set as a pick ‘em by Circa Sports; that’s when the line is too close to be called by a sportsbook. The points total has been set at 57.5 points, which feels low. But the major betting services favor WVU entering the season.

College Football 🏈

Week 3 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $3k Sides, $1k Totals pic.twitter.com/Ac4ISj1Kkq — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 8, 2024

DraftKings has set Pitt as a 2.5-point home underdog, with a bet for Pitt to cover holding -108 odds. The total point spread has been set at 60 points, with a bet for the over and under holding -110 odds, and the Pitt moneyline has been set at +110.

