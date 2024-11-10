Pitt falls off AP Top 25 poll after second straight loss

PITTSBURGH — The impact of Pitt’s second straight loss of the season was felt when the AP Top 25 college football poll was released on Sunday.

The Panthers fell off the AP Poll entirely following their 24-19 loss to Virginia Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. They received 18 votes overall.

It’s the first time in five weeks that Pitt hasn’t found a spot among the top college football teams in the country.

Four ACC teams remain ranked: Miami (No. 12), SMU (No. 14), Clemson (No. 17) and Louisville (No. 22).

Although Miami is still the highest-ranked ACC team in the AP Poll, they fell eight spots after a shocking loss to Georgia Tech.

Oregon still has a stronghold on the top spot and was the unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week.

Pitt plays Clemson at home next Saturday.

