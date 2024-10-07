Local

Pitt football favored by narrow margin against Cal

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt football

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt continues conference play this weekend against Cal, the first matchup between the schools in decades, and the Panthers have entered the week as a narrow favorite.

Pitt is a 3-point home favorite against Cal, according to Circa Sports. The points total has been set at 57.5, which points to a lower scoring game than the Panthers have become accustomed to in recent weeks.

DraftKings has set Pitt as a 4-point favorite, with a bet to cover the spread holding -110 odds. The total point spread has been set at 59 points and the money line odds at -180 for Pitt and +150 for North Carolina.

FanDuel has set Pitt as a 3.5-point favorite, with a bet for Pitt to cover holding -115 odds. The total point spread has been set at 59.5 points and the money line odds at -170 for Pitt and +140 for North Carolina.

