Pitt football favored by narrow margin against Cal

Pitt continues conference play this weekend against Cal, the first matchup between the schools in decades, and the Panthers have entered the week as a narrow favorite.

Pitt is a 3-point home favorite against Cal, according to Circa Sports. The points total has been set at 57.5, which points to a lower scoring game than the Panthers have become accustomed to in recent weeks.

DraftKings has set Pitt as a 4-point favorite, with a bet to cover the spread holding -110 odds. The total point spread has been set at 59 points

FanDuel has set Pitt as a 3.5-point favorite, with a bet for Pitt to cover holding -115 odds. The total point spread has been set at 59.5 points

