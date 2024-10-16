Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi named to 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named to the American Heart Association’s 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.

Narduzzi is one of 27 coaches nationwide who are under consideration for the prestigious honor that annually “recognizes contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

The No. 20 ranked Pitt Panthers started the 2024 season 6-0, the first time they’ve gone undefeated in the first six games since 1982.

In 10 seasons with the Panthers, Narduzzi has amassed a record of 71-50. His 71 wins ranked second all-time at Pitt.

In Atlantic Coast Conference play, Narduzzi has directed Pitt to 45 wins since his debut season in 2015, the second-highest win total during that span.

Narduzzi led Pitt to the 2021 ACC championship—the first outright conference title in school history—and was a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year honor that season.

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Jan. 22 during an awards ceremony. The National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family vote on the watch list, finalists and Coach of the Year recipient.

