Pitt hosts Kent State in season opener

It’s finally a Pitt football gameday.

Pitt hosts Kent State today at Acrisure Stadium in the first game of the 2024-25 season. And Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers are ready to shake off the bad memories of the 2023 season with a strong showing against the Golden Flashes.

“Kenni Burns going into his second year at Kent, a guy that spent a lot of time with P.J. Fleck at Minnesota,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly presser. “He’s an old running back guy. He’s an offensive coach. He likes his run game. He’s got a new offensive coordinator (Mark Carney) who was the tight ends coach a year ago who came from Charlotte, so we’ve put on a lot of Charlotte tape as well as Kent State personnel tape and watching what they’re doing. You’re preparing for Kent State stuff, you’re preparing for Charlotte. Typical opener.”

