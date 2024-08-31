‘Shelter in place’ ordered for some City of Washington residents; heavy police presence in area

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A heavy police presence in the City of Washington has public safety officials urging residents to shelter in place.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety said there is an active incident with heavy police presence in the 700 block of E Maiden Street.

The community is asked to avoid the area until further notice, as well as shelter in place and keep all doors and windows locked.

Residents are also encouraged to shut off HVAC systems due to police deploying mild irritants into the incident house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

