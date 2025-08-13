Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis on preseason watchlist for Vince Lombardi award recognizing excellence

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis has been named to the preseason watchlist for the 2025 Lombardi Award, which honors college football players who embody the values of legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

Presented annually by the Rotary Club of Houston, the Lombardi Award recognizes linemen or linebackers who demonstrate excellence in performance, leadership, character and resilience.

Louis, a redshirt junior, is entering the 2025 season as one of the most decorated defenders in the nation. In 2024, he was named a First Team All-American after recording 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He also achieved a rare defensive two-point conversion by returning a blocked extra point.

In addition to the Lombardi Award, Louis is on the watchlists for several other prestigious awards, including the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Chuck Bednarik Award.

The winner of the Lombardi Award will be announced in December.

