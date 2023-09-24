Pitt Loses Jurkovec, Melts Down in 41-24 Loss to UNC

PITTSBURGH — You could hear a pin drop inside Acrisure Stadium midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night as a Christian Veilleux deep ball skidded across the grass — 10 yards beyond his receiver.

It summed up a night in which Pitt was just that far away from UNC throughout the majority of the contest. Pitt fans heartily cheered for Veilleux as he jogged onto the field to start the second half, taking over for an injured Phil Jurkovec, but there wasn’t much to cheer about as Pitt melted down in the second half.

It felt lifeless in the stadium as North Carolina ran out a 41-24 win, led by a 296-yard, three-touchdown performance from Drake Maye.

Pitt sorely missed Jurkovec in the loss. What a difference a week makes, huh?

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group