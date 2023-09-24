Local

Pitt Loses Jurkovec, Melts Down in 41-24 Loss to UNC

Drake Maye throws 296 yards, completes left-handed TD pass as No. 17 UNC beats Pitt 41-24, Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5)looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — You could hear a pin drop inside Acrisure Stadium midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night as a Christian Veilleux deep ball skidded across the grass — 10 yards beyond his receiver.

It summed up a night in which Pitt was just that far away from UNC throughout the majority of the contest. Pitt fans heartily cheered for Veilleux as he jogged onto the field to start the second half, taking over for an injured Phil Jurkovec, but there wasn’t much to cheer about as Pitt melted down in the second half.

It felt lifeless in the stadium as North Carolina ran out a 41-24 win, led by a 296-yard, three-touchdown performance from Drake Maye.

Pitt sorely missed Jurkovec in the loss. What a difference a week makes, huh?

