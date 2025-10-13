Pitt loses key backup DE, CB to season-ending injuries

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW.

Pitt football has dealt with a thin rotation at defensive end as injuries have piled up.

On Monday, head coach Pat Narduzzi shed more light on the situation as he revealed a season-ending injury to a top backup on the edge.

Narduzzi announced that Zach Crothers will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. He also stated that redshirt freshman cornerback Nigel Maynard suffered a season-ending injury as well.

