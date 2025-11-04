Pitt men’s basketball starts season off with win

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team started the new season with its first win, defeating Youngstown State 74-59 Monday night at the Petersen Events Center.

The Panthers secured their fourth consecutive season-opening victory by using a decisive 14-3 run to close the first half, taking a lead they would not relinquish.

Youngstown State initially led the game, but Pitt took control with a three-point play by Cameron Corhen, giving them a 20-19 lead. Although the Penguins responded with a 6-0 run, Pitt’s defense tightened, leading to a crucial 14-3 run to end the first half with a 34-28 lead.

Cameron Corhen was instrumental in Pitt’s victory, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds, marking his fifth career double-double. He also contributed two blocks and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Brandin Cummings added 18 points and two steals, while Nojus Indrusaitis contributed 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Papa Amadou Kante provided a strong presence off the bench with a career-high 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

Pitt dominated the boards, outrebounding Youngstown State 46-24, and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Despite committing 18 turnovers, the Panthers managed to secure nine steals from 12 Youngstown State turnovers. Pitt’s proficiency at the free-throw line was evident as they converted 22-of-27 attempts, while Youngstown State managed only 5-of-9.

The Panthers are back on the court Friday at the Pete against Longwood University.

