PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced this week that it has won a major national innovation award.

The university was the winner of the 2026 Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) Innovation Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU). The award recognizes the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIE), Pitt’s innovation hub that helps regional businesses and startups.

“Innovation is central to who we are at Pitt and to what we aspire to through the Plan for Pitt,” Chancellor Joan Gabel said. “This national recognition celebrates the extraordinary work of our researchers, entrepreneurs and partners who turn discovery into new ideas, new companies, new jobs and economic opportunity for Pittsburgh and beyond. I’m proud of what we’re building together and grateful for this recognition.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group