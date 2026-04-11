Pitt Panthers bring smiles to hospitalized children during annual day of service

PITTSBURGH — On Friday, the Pitt Panthers brought smiles and encouragement to hospitalized children.

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi, quarterback Mason Heintschel and some of the running back room visited UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The visit was part of the team’s annual effort to give back to the Pittsburgh community.

“Anything that we can do to give back to the community and help support these guys who are just going through some really tough times is really great and is really special for sure,” Heintschel said.

Visiting families in the hospital was only one stop for the Panthers on Friday. Other student-athletes helped at 412 Food Bank, played with kids at Pittsburgh Children’s Home, spent time with veterans and visited local schools.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group