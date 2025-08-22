Pitt Panthers to face Nebraska Huskers to kick off new NCAA Volleyball season

A big matchup for Pitt Volleyball and a major showdown to kick off the new NCAAVolleyball season. The No. 3 Panthers face off against top-ranked Nebraska Huskers at the AVCA First Serve Showcase on August 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This highly anticipated matchup marks the first time the Panthers will face Nebraska, and it will be played in front of a sold-out crowd. Following this game, Pitt will compete against No. 16 Florida on August 24.

The Panthers and Huskers have a long-standing rivalry, meeting for the 16th time, with Pitt still seeking its first victory against Nebraska. Their last encounter was in the 2023 National Semifinal, where Pitt fell to Nebraska.

Pitt holds a 3-1 lead in the overall series against Florida, having defeated the Gators in their last meeting during the 2022 Regional Semifinal.

Olivia Babcock, a standout player for Pitt, had a remarkable summer. She played with the USA Senior National Team and attended prestigious events like the CWSA Honda Award Banquet and the ESPYS, where she was the first Panther to win the Honda Award and the first female athlete from Pitt to be nominated for an ESPY. Babcock, along with teammate Bre Kelley, has been named to the 2025 AVCA Player of the Year Watch List. Babcock was the 2024 AVCA National Player of the Year, while Kelley makes her first appearance on the list.

Bre Kelley returns for her fifth year after earning AVCA Second Team All-America honors last season. She was eighth in the nation in blocks per set and set a program and ACC record with a .497 hitting percentage.

Graduate libero Emery Dupes has transferred to Pitt from Florida State, bringing her experience and impressive career stats, despite sitting out the 2023 season due to an ACL injury. Sophia Gregoire, another new addition, transferred from Oregon and is expected to make an impact after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Panthers have advanced to their fourth consecutive National Semifinal, a feat unmatched by any other team in the nation from 2021 to 2024. Head coach Dan Fisher enters his 13th season with a 320-69 record, seeking to build on his success and capture his first National Championship.

