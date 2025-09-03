Pitt Punter again named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh redshirt senior punter Caleb Junko has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, recognizing him as one of the top punters in the nation.

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the best punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Junko has consistently earned a spot on this prestigious list over the past two seasons, highlighting his significant contributions to the Panthers.

Caleb Junko has been the primary punter for the Panthers for over two and a half seasons, showcasing his skills and consistency on the field. In Pitt’s week one victory over Duquesne, Junko averaged 45.3 yards on four punts, with his longest punt reaching 53 yards.

Currently, Junko ranks fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in punting average, maintaining an impressive 45.3 yards per punt. Last season, he averaged 43.7 yards on 58 punts, with 16 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and 14 resulting in fair catches.

Junko’s standout performance against California on Oct. 12 earned him a spot in the Ray Guy Award’s ‘Ray’s 8’, where he achieved a season-best average of 50.1 yards per punt.

The Panthers are set to face the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group