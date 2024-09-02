Pitt QB Eli Holstein is the Starter Going Forward

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The writing was on the wall when Eli Holstein played just about the entirety of the season opener against Kent State, but Pat Narduzzi confirmed it Monday.

Holstein — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Zachary, Louis. — was listed alone atop the Week 2 depth chart, and Narduzzi said during his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that Holstein is the starter going forward.

Holstein made his first collegiate start Saturday afternoon against Kent State and certainly didn’t disappoint. I think he showed the Pitt coaching staff exactly what they wanted to see.

