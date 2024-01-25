Local

Pitt reveals 2024 football schedule

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 21: A Pitt cheerleader waves a flag during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field on November 21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football has revealed its schedule for next season.

The Panthers will play at home seven times, opening up the season against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31.

Pitt has two Big 12/ACC matchups on the schedule in 2024. The Panthers will play at Cincinnati on Sept. 7 before welcoming West Virginia to town on Sept. 14 for the Backyard Brawl.

Pitt will play Youngstown State at home on Sept. 21 before getting into conference play.

ACC play starts in Chapel Hill on Oct. 5, when Pitt takes on UNC.

After a bye week, California, an ACC newcomer, is next on the schedule on Oct. 12 at Acrisure Stadium.

Syracuse travels to Pittsburgh on Oct. 24 for a Thursday night matchup.

Pitt will head to SMU, another conference newcomer, on Nov. 2.

The Panthers will go on to face Virginia at home on Nov. 9 and Clemson at home on Nov. 16.

Pitt ends its season with two away games, one at Louisville on Nov. 23 and another at Boston College on Nov. 30.

