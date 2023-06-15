Pitt safety David Green raising money for Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers football safety David Green is giving back to the community and is hoping to lose his hair in the process.

Green, No. 2 on the Panthers, set a goal of raising $22,222 for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania. When that goal is met, Green will shave off his trademark locks.

Green is from West Mifflin and went to Central Catholic High School. He was part of the Boys & Girls Club growing up and wants to continue to give opportunities to local children.

He’s following in the footsteps of former Pitt center Cal Adomitis, who shaved his head after raising money for Cal’s Kids.

Green cited the examples set by Adomitis, Damar Hamlin and Deslin Alexandre as a contributing factor to his community work.

To donate, click on this link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/givinggreen/

