Pitt volleyball to host Syracuse, Boston College over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The No. 4 Pitt volleyball team is set to host Syracuse and Boston College this weekend at the Fitzgerald Field House. It’s the final homestand of the season.

Senior Day celebrations will honor Bre Kelley, Brooke Mosher, and Emery Dupes following Sunday’s match against Boston College.

Pitt enters the weekend with a strong record against both opponents, holding a 47-13 advantage over Syracuse and a 39-1 record against Boston College. The Panthers are on a seven-match winning streak, with recent victories including sweeps over Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Olivia Babcock has been named a semifinalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year, a prestigious recognition in collegiate volleyball. Brooke Mosher recently recorded her 3,000th career assist and is averaging a personal best 9.72 assists per set.

Sophia Gregoire had a standout performance against Cal, achieving personal bests in multiple categories, including 20 kills and a .690 hitting percentage.

The Panthers boast an impressive 8-4 record against top 25 opponents this season, ranking third nationally in ranked wins.

